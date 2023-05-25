Cholangiocarcinoma, with new drugs hope for 40% of cases – Medicine

news-txt”>

Late diagnosis and limited treatment options. These are the two main unsatisfied needs of the more than 5,000 patients who in Italy receive a diagnosis of cholangiocarcinoma. It is a rare and aggressive form of liver cancer with a very low life expectancy. Several steps forward have been made in recent years and it is essential to guarantee new treatment opportunities for everyone, without giving up on treating even the more advanced stages of the disease. It is now, in fact, possible to lengthen life and gain in terms of quality. Thanks above all to precision medicine which finally provides new hope to around 40% of patients who have genetic alterations that respond to some drugs. This is what emerges from the meeting ‘The unmet needs of patients with cholangiocarcinoma in Italy’ organized by Isheo, with the patronage of the Association of Italian Cholangiocarcinoma Patients (Apic) and the Federation of Volunteer Associations in Oncology (Favo) and with the non-conditioning support of Gruppo Servier in Italy.

In recent months, Isheo has conducted an analysis by interviewing oncologists and patients in our country. From this a Report was born, which is presented during the event. “Cholgiocarcinoma is a pathology that is often diagnosed when it is already in an advanced stage. – underlines Carmine Pinto, director of the complex structure of medical oncology of the Ausl-Irccs of Reggio Emilia, Institute of Advanced Technologies and Care Models in Oncology – only 35 In fact, % of the patients who receive the diagnosis are operable and of these, about 60% tend to suffer relapses.Current data show that the 5-year survival from diagnosis is respectively 17% for men and 15% for the introduction of new treatment options, such as therapies with a molecular target, could intervene on these numbers, an important therapeutic opportunity for those conditions in which the tumor is inoperable, or relapses or metastases occur. , therefore, the need for the introduction of the principle of NGS test execution since the time factor plays a crucial role”.