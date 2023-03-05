news-txt”>

A new molecule, bempedoic acid, demonstrated a high cholesterol-lowering efficacy in statin-intolerant patients of approximately 10% globally. This is highlighted by the data from the CLEAR Outcomes trial, presented in New Orleans at the annual congress of the American College of Cardiology (ACC.23), organized in collaboration with the World Heart Federation. The study results are published simultaneously in the New England Journal of Medicine.

In statin-intolerant patients, bempedoic acid treatment reduced the rate of cardiovascular events compared with a placebo, but did not impact mortality. Patients receiving bempedoic acid experienced an average reduction of about 20-25% in cholesterol levels, compared with about 10% reduction in participants receiving placebo. Between December 2016 and August 2019, the study enrolled more than 14,000 statin-intolerant patients from 1,200 centers in 32 countries.

“Statins are the cornerstone of risk reduction in patients with elevated LDL cholesterol – commented Steven E. Nissen of the Heart Vascular & Thoracic Institute at Cleveland Clinic, responsible for the study -. Most people can take statins, but some cannot. This is the first study that has directly addressed the problem of statin-intolerant patients.”