And after dessert, the abbiocco is served. How many people happen to yawn or feel sleepy after eating a lot? Postprandial sleepiness is a real symptomatic condition, studied by science. It’s called Food coma, food coma, and even if the causes are still to be ascertained, there are no doubts about the symptoms: drowsiness, laziness and heaviness, usually accompanied by swelling and a feeling of tightness in the stomach.