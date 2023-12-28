Christmas markets 2023: Here’s what continues after the festival | > – Guide

As of: December 22, 2023 11:48 a.m

At most Christmas markets the lights go out shortly before Christmas Eve. But in some cities, the mulled wine also simmers between the years, in some places even until the beginning of January. A selection.

Anyone looking for a cozy atmosphere at the Christmas markets after the holidays will find what they are looking for in many places in the north. Some winter markets are open not only in the big cities, but also in smaller towns.

Hamburg: These markets open in the city center and districts

Jungfernstieg, Christmas market “White Magic” with pagoda tents and a nostalgic Ferris wheel from 1926, until December 29th, daily 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri + Sat until 10 p.m., restaurants until 11 p.m., December 24th + 25th. closedAround St. Peter’s Church, Christmas market with fairytale forest, until December 30th, December 24th – 26th. closed, Wed 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Thu+Fri 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., restaurants until 11 p.mSpitalerstraße, Hanseatic Christmas, until December 30th, daily 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., gastronomy until 11 p.m., December 24th – 26th. closedEimsbüttel (Osterstrasse/Fanny-Mendelssohn-Platz), Scandinavian winter village, until December 30th, daily 12-10 p.m., December 24th-26th. closedEppendorf (Marie-Jonas-Platz), market with punch hut, until December 30th, Mon-Thurs 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri-Sat 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., December 24th – 26th. closedHafencity (Überseequartier), small market with winter mini golf course (free for children and young people), until December 30th, daily 12-8:30 p.m., December 24th-26th. closed Wandsbek (Wandsbeker Markt), Christmas village and plastic ice rink, until January 1st, daily 12 p.m. – 10 p.m., Christmas Eve 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., New Year’s Eve 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., December 25th + 26th. 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., New Year’s Day 2 p.m. to 8 p.m

Lower Saxony: Atmospheric even after Christmas Eve

Aurich (Market Square), “Christmas Magic” with large Christmas pyramid, giant nutcracker and historic horse carousel, until December 30th, Mon-Sat 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., December 24th + 25th. closedBraunschweig (around the cathedral and castle), Christmas market with 300 years of tradition, until December 29th, Tue-Thurs 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., December 24th + 25th. closedCarolinensiel (Museum Harbor), traditional winter market in the harbor, until January 2nd, closed on Christmas Eve, December 25th. 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., December 26th – 28th 12-8 p.m., December 29th 12 p.m. – 9 p.m., New Year’s Eve 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. – 1 a.m., January 1st and 2nd 3 p.m. – 8 p.m That (Old Town and Castle), until December 28th, Christmas Eve 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., December 25th + 26th. 12-8 p.m., 27+28.12. 11 a.m. to 8 p.mEmden (Ratsdelft and Stadtgarten), maritime Engelkemarkt with museum ships and Christmas village, December 27th to 31st, daily from 12 p.m. to 8 p.mGoslar (around the market square), Christmas forest, children’s carousels and huts, until December 30th, Christmas Eve 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., December 25th + 26th. 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., December 27th – 29th 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., December 30th 11 a.m. to 6 p.mGöttingen (Old Town, around the town hall and St. John’s Church), Hüttendorf and live music, until December 29th, daily 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., December 24th – 26th. closedHamelin (Old Town), decorated huts, large pyramid and carousels, until December 30th, Mon-Thurs 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Fri + Sat 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., December 24th – 26th. closedLüneburg (Market at the town hall and Am Sande), closed until December 30th, December 24th + 25th, December 26th. 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., December 27th – 29th 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., December 30th 11 a.m. to 7 p.m

Schleswig-Holstein: Markets between the North and Baltic Seas

Lübeck (Rathausmarkt/Breite Straße, Am Koberg), atmospheric market in the old town, until December 30th, daily 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri + Sat 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., December 24th and 25th. closed, December 26th 1-8 p.m., December 30th 11 a.m. to 6 p.mFlensburg (Nordermarkt), festively decorated stands with mulled wine and culinary delights, until December 31st, Mon-Sat 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve until 2 p.m., December 25th + 26th. closedCastle on Fehmarn (Market Square), Hüttendorf with live music, until December 30th, December 24th + 25th. closed, December 26th – 29th from 3 p.m., December 30th. from 12 p.mWesterland/Sylt (Square in front of the Neue Mitte Park), until January 3rd, Mon-Thurs 12-8 p.m., Fri-Sun 12-10 p.m., Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve 12-4 p.mTravemünde (at the cruise terminal), maritime Christmas market “Schiff ahoi”, until January 1st, daily 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., December 24th + 25th. closed

Markets after Christmas Eve in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

Boltenhagen (Kurpark): Winter market with children’s railway and culinary delights, until January 2nd, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., closed on Christmas EveSchwerin (Old Town Market and Pfaffenteich), Hüttendorf and ice rink, until December 30th, Tue-Thurs 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Fri+Sat 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., ice rink until 10 p.m., December 24th, 25th and 31st. closedStralsund (Alter Markt), “Winterzauber”, until January 8th, Sun-Thurs 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Fri+Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m., December 26th. from 2 p.m., December 27th – 31st only from 12 p.m., December 24th + 25th. closedWismar (Old Harbor), “Star Forest”, until January 7th, Sun-Thurs 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri+Sat until 10 p.m., Zingst (Open-air stage at the pier): “Winter Magic” with theater, culinary delights, live music and children’s program, December 27th to January 1st from 12 p.m

