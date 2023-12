Climate, cosmetics, snacks: who had the best growth this year? The biggest impact on the climate? Or just bad luck? Nø Cosmetics/ Numbat/ Sastrify/ Ostrom/ Klim/ Quantagonia

We identified ten startups earlier this year that we thought we would hear big news from in 2023. So, let’s take a look at what became of these young companies (and whether our assessment was right):

What happened to the Ostrom energy saving app?

Share this: Facebook

X