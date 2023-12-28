Average exchange rate of the euro December 28, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has published the official middle exchange rate of the euro for December 28, 2023.

The official middle exchange rate amounts to 117,1504 dinars for one euro, which is the highest value of the domestic currency since the beginning of the year, announced the National Bank of Serbia. On Wednesday, the official middle exchange rate was 117.1587 dinars.

Today, the dinar is worth 0.1 percent more than a month ago, and its value is that much higher than a year ago and at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency this year was when 117.3794 dinars were needed for the euro.

