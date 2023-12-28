Home » Average exchange rate of the euro December 28, 2023 | Info
World

Average exchange rate of the euro December 28, 2023 | Info

by admin
Average exchange rate of the euro December 28, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has published the official middle exchange rate of the euro for December 28, 2023.

The official middle exchange rate amounts to 117,1504 dinars for one euro, which is the highest value of the domestic currency since the beginning of the year, announced the National Bank of Serbia. On Wednesday, the official middle exchange rate was 117.1587 dinars.

Today, the dinar is worth 0.1 percent more than a month ago, and its value is that much higher than a year ago and at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency this year was when 117.3794 dinars were needed for the euro.

See also  Washington Post reveals the deaths of Covid in China: queues at the crematoria

You may also like

Science Finally Discovers What Dying Feels or Looks...

Marta Viola wins «Io Canto Generation» 2023 –...

Paris, the Eiffel Tower closed to visitors due...

5 keys to the Milei megabill in Argentina

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Xbox Series X |...

SPIZ TRASPORTI The Christmas campaign of the Cusago...

The president of Honduras asks in a military...

Review of the album “Let’s Destroy” by Beast...

Scuba, review of his album Digital Underground (2023)

Ukraine manages to keep out a superior Russian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy