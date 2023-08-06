Cinema, Barbie sets a record: exceeded one billion dollars in the world

Photogallery – “Barbie”, the images from the film



A real record that of the film Barbiewritten and directed by Greta Gerwig: less than twenty days after its release, it exceeded one billion dollars in worldwide receipts. It’s about the first time that a film by a female director achieves these results at the box office. Surpassed the previous record held by my colleague Patty Jenkins con Wonder Woman.

Exceeded all predictions The film

Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has been at number one for three weeks and has passed 400 million domestically and 500 million overseas faster than any other film, including Harry Potter films. “It’s not often that film performances leave us speechless, but

Barbie blew away even our most optimistic forecasts,” said Jeff Goldstein and Andrew Cripps, who oversee domestic and international distribution.

And the film to set the record straight In the history of the modern box office, only 53 films have grossed over $1 billion, not accounting for inflation. There are, however, three films that were co-directed by women and are still ahead

Barbie: it is about

Frozen ($1.3 billion) e

Frozen 2 ($1.45 billion), both co-directed by Jennifer Lee, and

Captain Marvel (1.1 billion), co-directed by Anna Boden.

Barbie has, however, surpassed

Captain Marvel domestically with $459.4 million versus $426.8 million, thus reclaiming the North American record for female-directed live-action films.

“Brilliant Director” Warner Bros. co-presidents and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy also praised Gerwig in a statement and said the achievement “is a testament to her brilliance and commitment to making a film that Barbie fans of all ages want to see it on the big screen.”

