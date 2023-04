I scare for Cyrus Immobileinvolved this morning in a road accident a few hundred meters away from the Olympic stadium.

The car of the Lazio centre-forward, a dark Land Rover Defender with both daughters, Michela and Giorgia on board, collided in the Piazza Cinque Giornate area against the tram number 19. The impact shortly after 8 on Sunday.

At that moment the Atac vehicle was passing by Matteotti Bridgethe crossing that connects the districts…