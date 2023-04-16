Chen Jinhu met with Bank of China Jiangsu branch executives to inject financial vitality into the high-quality development of Changzhou

Daily New Media News (Reporter Shu Quanqing) On April 11, Chen Jinhu, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, met with Liu Xiaoyu, Secretary of the Party Committee and President of Bank of China Jiangsu Branch.

Chen Jinhu expressed his gratitude to Bank of China Jiangsu Branch for its long-term support to Changzhou’s economic and social development. He said that at present, Changzhou is guided by the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the National Two Sessions and the spirit of the National Two Sessions, firmly grasping the primary task of high-quality development, and insisting on developing the economy. Focus on the real economy, vigorously implement the “532” development strategy, accelerate the construction of a new energy capital, and sprint to “a city with a trillion GDP”. It is hoped that Bank of China Jiangsu Branch will continue to give full play to its own advantages, optimize financial services, increase support for Changzhou’s major infrastructure construction, industrial transformation and upgrading, urban energy level improvement, talent apartment construction, etc., deepen cooperation, and contribute to the high-quality development of Changzhou Inject financial vitality and provide strong impetus. Changzhou will further optimize the financial ecological environment, do a good job in various service guarantees, and promote mutual benefit and win-win results for both parties.

Liu Xiaoyu said that Changzhou has obvious industrial advantages, superior location conditions, high-quality development at the forefront of the province, and huge development potential. Bank of China Jiangsu Branch will undertake the political, social and economic responsibilities of a state-owned bank, take the initiative to integrate into the overall situation of local development, closely follow the decisions and deployments of the Changzhou Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, and develop in manufacturing, new energy industries, infrastructure, technological innovation, etc. Further deepen financial cooperation in the field, and contribute to high-quality local development with high-quality financial products and efficient financial services.

City leaders Hang Yong and Huan Heng were present at the meeting.