Citieffe Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.2983/2023 of 08.6.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14652/2022 Citieffe Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council dei Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, the Regions, the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano and with Roche Diagnostics Spa

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 208.7 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Appeal additional reasons Emilia Romagna (PDF 0.57 Mb)

Additional reasons appeal Friuli Venezia Giulia (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Additional reasons appeal Liguria (PDF 0.59 Mb)

Appeal additional reasons Marche (PDF 0.57 Mb)

Appeal for additional reasons Piedmont (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Appeal additional grounds Bolzano (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Appeal for additional reasons Trento (PDF 0.57 Mb)

Additional reasons appeal Sardinia (PDF 0.59 Mb)

Appeal additional reasons Tuscany (PDF 0.59 Mb)

Additional grounds appeal Umbria (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Appeal for additional reasons Veneto (PDF 0.60 Mb)

Instance (PDF 123.6 Kb)

