Citizenship income suspended with a text message from INPS to 169,000 families

MILANO – For 169,000 families, starting from August, the stop will take place Basic income. This was communicated today, with a text message, directly byInps to the groups concerned. The intervention is the result of the government’s tightening of the subsidy, which provides for the suspension of the subsidy for households in which there are no disabled, minor or over 65 components as required by the new legislation for which that of July 27 is the last installment received.

Here is the halved income: reduced audience of beneficiaries and 2.5 billion less spending than Valentina Conte 16 May 2023

According to what has been learned, the message announces the suspension pending the taking charge of social services. There would be 88,000 people who could be taken care of. Between August and September about 80,000 new families should have the benefit suspended as the seven-month duration expires.

From the star of social media to the fake penniless: the kings of fraud against the taxman by Giuliano Foschini 23 July 2023

Also today, INPS then released data on the disbursement of the subsidy in the first six months of 2023. Requests for Citizenship Income and Pensions have collapsed compared to the same period of 2022, going from 899,338 to 486,190 with a drop of 45.94 %. In the first five months there were 432,758 applications. In June, barring a revision of the data with new applications that have not yet been processed, the applications should therefore be just over 53 thousand.

In June, the families who received the Citizenship Income or the Citizenship Pension amounted to just over one million (1,010,536) for a cost of 571.6 million. The people involved in this million families are 2,115,944. The average amount per family in June was 565.69 euros.

Work decree, how the Citizenship Income will change. Here comes the inclusion check by the Economics editorial staff April 28, 2023

Protests in Naples

The stop, although planned, ignited the protests of the former earners. According to what is reported by theAnsa. Hundreds of people after receiving the text message about the stop to the disbursement of the RDC protested and called the INPS of Naples and the province – in the lead for number of subsidies – to get clarifications on the new requirements. In the morning, at the Inps headquarters in via De Gasperi, in Naples, two people had an altercation with the vigilantes at the entrance. A police patrol intervened on the spot. Also in Calvizzano, a municipality in the north of Naples, there were numerous people who went to the offices to ask the officials what to do. According to what is learned, numerous people went to the municipal offices, starting from that of Scampia. In Campania alone there would be almost 37 thousand, about 22% of the total, the text messages received by families benefiting from the basic income in Campania due to the suspension of the subsidy. of which 21,500.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

