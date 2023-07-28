Sierra Madre Commences Trading on OTCQX Best Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd (TSX-V:SM)(OTCQX:SMDRF) (“Sierra Madre” or the “Company”) has qualified for trading on the OTCQX® Best Market. This marks an upgrade for Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd, …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd (TSX-V:SM)(OTCQX:SMDRF) (“Sierra Madre” or the “Company”) has qualified for trading on the OTCQX® Best

Market. This marks an upgrade for Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd, as it was previously traded on the OTCQB, but had to requalify, post-closing of the La Guitarra acquisition.

Foto: Accesswire

