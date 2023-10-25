CKM syndrome: US researchers define new clinical picture – this is how you protect yourself

Cardiovascular diseases are considered the most common cause of death in Germany. Last year alone, over 340,000 people died from it. This makes it all the more important to prevent in good time and minimize risk factors.

Here it is worth taking a look at the so-called metabolic syndrome. Behind this is a combination of various diseases and risk factors that, when combined, promote serious metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. Important factors include, for example, obesity, high blood pressure or increased blood sugar. Since these risk factors also have a negative impact on the kidneys, the American Heart Association (AHA) has now proposed a new clinical picture: the „Cardiovascular Kidney Metabolic Syndrom“, kurz CKM-Syndrom (roughly in German: cardiovascular-renal-metabolic syndrome).

“CKM syndrome is defined as a health disorder linked to obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular disease can be attributed,” the researchers write in the specialist publication. Poor CKM health can lead to “premature and excess mortality, multi-organ disease and high healthcare expenditure”.

The risk factors are:

Overweight High blood pressure Increased blood lipid levels (triglycerides, cholesterol) Increased blood sugar levels (prediabetes and type 2 diabetes)

In Germany, more than half of adults are affected. According to the Robert Koch Institute, more than half of women and more than two thirds of men are overweight. One in three adults also have elevated blood pressure and 59 percent have elevated cholesterol levels.

The 4 stages of CKM syndrome – and what you can do about it

Depending on the severity, the researchers differentiate between certain stages – and give corresponding recommendations for action:

Stage 0: no CKM risk factors

Treatment: (continue to) maintain a healthy lifestyle to prevent the development of CKM syndrome. The AHA recommends its “Life’s Essential 8”, which includes a healthy diet, physical activity, healthy sleeping habits, avoiding nicotine and maintaining optimal weight and blood pressure levels , blood sugar and cholesterol.

Recommendation: Every three to five years, check-ups for blood pressure, triglycerides (fats that can be measured in the blood), HDL cholesterol (“good” cholesterol) and blood sugar

Stage 1: People who are overweight or have unhealthy distribution of body fat (especially in the abdominal area), limited glucose tolerance and/or prediabetes

Treatment: Achieve weight loss of at least five percent through lifestyle adjustments and treat glucose intolerance if necessary

Recommendation: Check-ups every two to three years to measure blood pressure, blood fat levels (triglycerides), cholesterol and blood sugar

Stage 2: People with type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, elevated blood fat levels (triglycerides) or kidney disease

Treatment: Addressing risk factors, such as weight loss and possibly medication to control blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol, already increases the risk of worsening kidney and heart function

Recommendation: annual examination of blood pressure, triglycerides, cholesterol, blood sugar and kidney function; If there is an increased risk of kidney failure, more frequent kidney screening

Stage 3: People with subclinical (= without visible symptoms) cardiovascular diseases, e.g. increased calcium deposits or hardening of blood vessels

Goal: Avoiding cardiovascular diseases or kidney failure by increasing/changing medication, and changing lifestyle can also mitigate the risk somewhat

Recommendation: measuring coronary artery calcification (CAC) to assess the narrowing of the arteries; If there is a risk of heart diseases such as heart failure, intensive therapy is also required

Stage 4: People who have already suffered from cardiovascular disease and people who are overweight, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, increased blood fat levels (triglycerides) and/or kidney disease

Those affected may have already suffered a heart attack or stroke, arterial disease or atrial fibrillation

Goal: individual treatment of cardiovascular diseases, taking into account the conditions of CKM syndrome

The AHA’s “Life’s Essential 8.”

The AHA has also defined the “Life’s Essential 8”. According to the experts, these are the most important measures for improving and maintaining cardiovascular health.

1. Eat better

Pay attention to a healthy diet and rely on whole foods, lots of fruit and vegetables, lean protein, nuts and healthy oils such as olive and rapeseed oil.

2. Be active

Adults should do two and a half hours of moderate exercise or one and a quarter of an hour of vigorous exercise per week, and children should do at least one hour, including play.

3. Quit smoking

Smoking increases the risk of numerous diseases. This also applies to e-cigarettes. Passive smoking also harms the people around you.

4. Get enough sleep

Most adults need seven to nine hours of sleep per night, children need even longer. Adequate sleep has positive effects on health, improving brain function and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

5. Maintain normal weight

Being overweight increases the risk of numerous diseases. Do a BMI check and avoid the particularly harmful belly fat.

6. Control your cholesterol levels

Have your cholesterol level or the proportion of non-HDL cholesterol (“bad cholesterol”) measured and take countermeasures if necessary.

7. Control your blood sugar

Most of the food we eat is converted into glucose (or blood sugar), which our body uses for energy. Over time, high blood sugar levels can damage the heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves. Have your blood sugar level measured and, if necessary, take action to prevent prediabetes or treat type 2 diabetes.

8. Control your blood pressure

Keeping your blood pressure within an acceptable range will help you stay healthy longer. Values ​​of less than 120/80 mm Hg are optimal. Elevated blood pressure can be easily controlled with a healthy diet, exercise and medication.

