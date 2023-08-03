Clash between boats, English tourist dies in Campania

A 44-year-old English tourist died on the Amalfi Coast following a serious accident in the body of water in front of the Furore fjord. The woman was with her family aboard a motorboat with a driver who, for reasons still under investigation, collided with a tourist sailing ship carrying a few dozen people on a trip. The impact was extremely violent, to the point of throwing the tourist into the sea who was immediately rescued and transported to the hospital, but the seriousness of the injuries caused her death. The husband was slightly injured, the couple’s two children were unhurt.

