Home » Clash between boats, English tourist dies in Campania
Health

Clash between boats, English tourist dies in Campania

by admin

A 44-year-old English tourist died on the Amalfi Coast following a serious accident in the body of water in front of the Furore fjord. The woman was with her family aboard a motorboat with a driver who, for reasons still under investigation, collided with a tourist sailing ship carrying a few dozen people on a trip. The impact was extremely violent, to the point of throwing the tourist into the sea who was immediately rescued and transported to the hospital, but the seriousness of the injuries caused her death. The husband was slightly injured, the couple’s two children were unhurt.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  How to tell if you drink too little: don't underestimate these aspects

You may also like

Daily Food Choices to Reduce Cancer Risk: Include...

The world’s first spirit healer with his own...

Greetings from the outgoing Chairman and Chief Executive...

Thus the tumor “exhausts” the immune system in...

it is safe and cuts the work of...

The Flat Stomach Diet: Achieve Your Dream Waistline...

Sports and Health; Cozzoli ‘Results on our side’...

Brain tumor, genetic barcode tracks every cell –...

Acne in adulthood: what it depends on and...

The Battle Over Flavored Medicine for California Children

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy