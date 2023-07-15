Clean and care for vinyl floors with home remedies

Vinyl flooring is attractive, durable, and long-lasting, but it’s certainly not indestructible. Thankfully, grooming is relatively easy and inexpensive once you know how to do it properly. In this article, we will give you tips and tricks on how to clean and care for a vinyl floor using only home remedies so that it retains its attractive appearance for a long time!

Vinyl floors have come a long way since they were first introduced in Sweden in the 1930s. Today, this hard-wearing floor covering no longer only comes in kitschy patterns, but successfully imitates wood, stone or ceramic tiles.

Vinyl flooring is waterproof, making it a practical and affordable option for bathrooms, kitchens and basements. Because it’s 100% polymer, it won’t warp when exposed to excessive moisture, unlike laminate or wood floors.

In general, maintenance is very simple. Here you can find out how and how often you should clean a vinyl floor and what home remedies are recommended for best results!

Cleaning vinyl floors with home remedies – This is how it works with vinegar

Why you should clean vinyl floors with vinegar? Vinegar consists mainly of acetic acid, which has a low pH. Because vinegar is very acidic, it can effectively kill bacteria and other types of microorganisms that may be on the floor. This substance also has degreasing properties. While white vinegar is the most acidic and effective type of vinegar, apple cider vinegar can also produce the desired results.



Notice: Please note, however, that vinegar can attack and damage natural stone surfaces in your home.

How to clean vinyl floors with vinegar:

Vacuum or sweep the floor: Vinyl floors have a waxy coating. This top layer can easily be damaged by dirt particles and abrasive materials. It is therefore important to vacuum or sweep the floor before cleaning it. Dissolve a cup of white vinegar in 4 liters of hot water. (As mentioned, white vinegar is the most effective, but you can use apple cider vinegar as an alternative.) Add a few drops of your favorite essential oil. (vinegar has a strong smell)

Notice: If your floor is particularly dirty, start by washing it with a solution of water and a few drops of liquid dish soap. Then repeat the process with the vinegar and hot water solution and finally wipe it down with a mop just dipped in clean water, which you should definitely change if you notice it getting dirty.

For tough stains, use baking soda and diluted alcohol

When you need to clean a heavily soiled vinyl floor with food stains, grease stains, ink stains, etc., baking soda and diluted alcohol do a great job. Here’s how to use them:

For food stains: To remove dried food or stains caused by tomato sauce or red wine, mix two tablespoons of baking soda and one tablespoon of water. Apply the paste to the stain, wait 15-20 minutes and then use a microfiber cloth to gently remove the stain from the floor. The mildly abrasive action of the baking soda will do wonders without damaging the surface.

Lipstick, grease or ink stains: Put a small amount of heavily diluted alcohol on a microfiber cloth. Gently wipe the stain from the outer edge toward the center. This will prevent the stain from getting bigger. If the microfiber cloth is heavily soiled, replace it with a clean one and repeat the process to prevent smudging the stain.

rust spots: These should be cleaned with a rust removing sponge and then with water.

How often to clean vinyl flooring and how to keep it in tip-top shape

In high-traffic areas of a home, vinyl floors should be swept or vacuumed daily to remove grit that can cause scratches. Spills should be wiped up immediately to avoid stains that are difficult to remove, and floors should be mopped thoroughly weekly.

Tips on how to keep vinyl flooring in top shape:

Never use a stiff bristled brush to scrub vinyl floors. Place a doormat or rug at each entrance to catch sand and dirt that can damage the floor. Prevent dents from heavy furniture by adding felt pads to tables and chair legs. Remove casters from furniture or use a protective mat to prevent scratches. Never drag heavy furniture or appliances across a vinyl floor. Use a sheet of plywood when moving items to avoid scratches and cracks. Also note – cleaning vinyl floors with a steam cleaner is not a good idea!

