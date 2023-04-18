Clean the oven in 5 minutes: it works with this cleaning trick!

Your oven is probably one of the most used appliances in your home. On the other hand, cleaning the oven is one of the least pleasant household chores. Because of this, most people don’t get to it until the oven is emitting unpleasant odors. Discover here a simple procedure that requires little working time to make this task easier for you. We will tell you below how you can clean your heavily soiled oven in 5 minutes!

Clean Oven in 5 Minutes: Follow These Instructions

Baking soda, water, white vinegar, a damp tea towel, rubber gloves, and a spray bottle are the only things you’ll need for the entire method.

Switch off the oven and let it cool down

Make sure your oven is switched off – this should be done before you start the cleaning process. After turning off the power, you can take out the oven racks and place them in a washbowl filled with hot, soapy water to soak for a while.

Make your own natural cleaning solution with baking soda

Using a simple, homemade solution of baking soda and water is a fantastic tip for cleaning an oven. Baking soda (or baking soda) and a few tablespoons of water should be mixed together in a small bowl until they form a paste-like consistency. This should take about a minute.

Apply the cleaning paste to the inside of the oven

Spread the prepared paste in an even layer inside the oven. If your oven is heavily soiled and caked on, you should do this job with rubber gloves. It is not uncommon for the paste to turn a brown-like color. Be sure to cover all areas of the oven, including the glass door.

Leave the oven in for a whole night

Leave the baking soda paste in the oven for 12 hours (preferably overnight). In the meantime, you can start cleaning the grates carefully.

Clean oven in 5 minutes – inside and outside

After allowing the natural detergent to sit for 12 hours (or overnight), take a tea towel dampened with water and wipe down the inside of the oven as best you can. A spatula can be used to scrape off stubborn baking soda that’s stuck in hard-to-reach places.

Clean the oven with home remedies – spray with vinegar

To ensure the inside of the oven is spotless and fully sanitized, pour some white vinegar into a spray bottle and use the bottle to apply the vinegar to the entire inside of the oven. Typically, as the vinegar begins to react with the baking soda solution, the mixture will begin to foam.

Thoroughly clean the oven again

Using a damp cloth, give the oven a final wipe, scrubbing every nook and cranny to ensure all baking soda residue has been completely removed. Spray more vinegar on top to ensure the oven is thoroughly sanitized.

Clean the grates and put them back in place

When the inside of your oven is thoroughly cleaned and dried, you should wipe down the oven racks and put them back in place. After cleaning, your oven will shine like new and is ready for the next use.

More cleaning tricks without chemicals

You can also use other home remedies as cleaning supplies.

Clean oven in 5 minutes with lemons

This easy lemon hack is a great option for anyone who wants to clean a dirty oven without harsh chemicals. After halving 5 lemons lengthwise, pour the liquid from each half onto a baking sheet and place the lemon halves on the sheet as well. Bake at 250 degrees for 30 minutes. The moisture from the lemons cleans the oven much like steam cleaning. When the oven has cooled, use a damp towel to clean the inside of the oven.

Dishwasher tabs help against burnt-in

Need an easy solution to clean your oven? It can help to get the oven door clean with a dishwasher tablet. To clean the oven door, all you have to do is wet the end of the tablet and rub it over the surface like you would an eraser. Allow the tablet to sit for 5 minutes before removing the suds with a towel dampened with water.

dish soap, baking soda and vinegar

Mix 120ml washing-up liquid, 140g baking soda and 60ml white vinegar in a bowl. Work the mixture into a paste and scrub it all over the inside of your oven with an old toothbrush or scouring pad. Leave the paste on overnight and the next day remove it from the surface with a sponge and clean water.