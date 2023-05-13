Clean white sneaker soles: effective home remedies and tricks

White sneakers are very trendy and are a real must-have for spring and summer. In order for them to really spice up our outfits, we should take proper care of the trend shoe on a regular basis. There’s a lot we can do to keep them white, but keeping the soles clean is particularly difficult. With a few effective tricks, you can clean the white sneaker sole so that it looks like new for longer.

Cleaning white sneaker soles: 6 effective tricks for sparkling white shoes

White sneakers are comfortable, practical and versatile. They go with every outfit and have also become suitable for the office in recent years. Although they are sparkling clean the first time you wear them, they already look a little grubby after the first small scratch. Luckily, we have a few handy tips to get that white sole looking like new again in no time.

Remove light soiling with dishwashing liquid

For light soiling, it is usually sufficient to clean the sole with a damp sponge and some washing-up liquid. Just be sure to use white or colorless dish soap to avoid unwanted discoloration.

Remove the dirt with a little pressure in a circular motion and then rub off the foam with a cloth.

Clean white sneaker soles with vinegar and baking soda

This simple method will even get rid of those pesky messes and stains, and all it takes are just two home remedies you probably have at home.

You need:

Backpulver

white vinegar

Small bowl

Old toothbrush

clean cloth

Mix baking soda and vinegar in a small bowl to make a paste and apply to white soles with toothbrush. Leave the paste on for a few minutes until dry and then remove with the toothbrush. Moisten the cloth with water and wipe the soles.

Clean the white sneakers with toothpaste

Thanks to its ingredients, the toothpaste has a whitening effect that removes the yellow from your shoes as well as from your teeth. While you can use any toothpaste to clean your sneakers, if you have one with baking soda and peroxide, that’s even better.

First, wipe the white sneaker soles with a damp cloth to remove the obvious dirt. Spread some toothpaste on it with the toothbrush and let it dry for about five minutes. Gently remove the toothpaste without scrubbing vigorously and wipe the soles with a damp cloth or sponge.

Clean white soles with nail polish remover

Dirt isn’t the only problem with white shoes. Patches of grass and other spots often make the white soles appear yellow. Nail polish remover is perfect for removing both dirt and discoloration from shoe soles, but it’s not a good choice if the sneakers are caked in mud or are any color other than white. Also, be careful to avoid the fabric parts of the shoe when cleaning with this agent.

First remove the dirt from the soles. Soak a cotton ball in nail polish remover and scrub away any scuff marks. You will notice that the entire area appears a lighter shade of white. For very strong traces, you may want to use more than one cotton ball. Then let the sneakers dry in the sun.

If you want to increase the effectiveness of the nail polish remover, mix it with some baking soda.

Clean sneakers with detergent and lemon

The detergent you use for your laundry is also suitable for cleaning your white sneaker soles. It has antibacterial, disinfectant and bleaching properties and is the perfect home remedy to get sparkling white sneakers.

Mix a squeeze of fresh lemon juice with a tablespoon of powdered laundry detergent. You want it to be a firm paste, so if you find that there is too much liquid left, add a little more powdered detergent.

Spread the paste all over the sole and edges with an old toothbrush and leave for 5 to 10 minutes. Then rinse the sneakers thoroughly with warm water and let them dry completely.

Simple trick with makeup remover

If you’re in a real hurry or on the go, try this easy way to clean sneaker soles with makeup remover. Both make-up remover wipes and cotton balls soaked in make-up remover are suitable for this. Simply wipe the white soles with it to quickly and effectively remove dirt and stains. You will be amazed how the dirt can be removed quickly and easily.