Cleansing the liver is very important: this is the reason why you can’t lose weight

The liver must remain healthy to perform its important functions. Let’s find out the remedies to keep it healthy and purified.

The health of our body it depends on the elimination of all toxins, i.e. toxic substances that accumulate for various reasons in the body. Worrying about ‘cleaning up’ our bodies should be an act of love that should be performed at least once a month.

Specifically, the organ from cleanse is the liver which performs the task of eliminating toxins present in the body. It can be considered a ‘clean filter’ of the blood and by producing bile it contributes, among other things, to the digestion of fats. Furthermore, the accumulation of bile in the gallbladder could lead to the formation of stones which in severe cases could only be eliminated with a targeted operation. Consequently, it is understood that if you want to lose weight it is also important to cleanse your liver.

How to purify the liver: attention to risk factors

And liver malfunction it creates health problems, sometimes even serious ones. So, in addition to the symptoms, it is also good to understand what they are risk factors which could compromise the functionality of this very important organ.

First of all, there is obesity when the diet is high in fat and processed foods. Other risk factors are alcohol and drug abuse and the continuous use of certain drugs.

Air and water pollution or exposure to industrial chemicals can also impair liver function. Furthermore, there are diseases that can compromise the health of this organ, such as:

Liver cirrhosis (degradation of liver tissue)

Hemochromatosis (excessive accumulation of iron in the body)

Epatite (A, B, C, D, E)

Autoimmune diseases

Mononucleosis (Kissing Disease)

Fatty liver disease (accumulation of fat in the liver)

Liver cancer

There are symptoms that could lead to fears of poor liver function. Unfortunately, however, being symptoms common to other diseases, the advice is to contact your doctor for further information. Anyway, here is the (non-exhaustive) list of main symptoms:

stomach acid and reflux

fatigue, weakness, malaise

bloating and intestinal gas

struggling to lose weight

feeling of heaviness

excessive sweating

jaundice and, therefore, yellowish eyes and skin

mood swings, anxiety or depression

One way to cleanse the liver is to use gods natural remedies (even for a few weeks) in order to detoxify the liver.

The first remedy is to drink water and lemon in the morning and throughout the day. Water is already good for you but with the addition of lemon it becomes more thirst-quenching but also rich in vitamins and mineral salts which help eliminate toxins.

Another remedy is eat healthier and don’t eat less. Therefore, let’s eliminate foods rich in ‘bad’ fats by replacing them with the healthy ones contained in dried fruit, flax or chia seeds, but also in olives and avocados. We also integrate green leafy vegetables and foods such as broccoli, cabbage, apples, onions into the diet.

Finally, we could use some purifying herbal teas containing: artichoke, dandelion, milk thistle or burdock.

Remember that you always have to consult your treating physician because it is the professional who can best advise us.