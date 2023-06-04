Home » Brigadier Announces Final Closing of Private Placement Seite 1
News

by admin
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the “Company”, or “Brigadier”) (TSXV:BRG | FSE:B7LM | OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the second and final closing of its previously announced (May 18, …

Pursuant to the second closing of the Private Placement, the Company issued 1,550,000 units (“Units“) for a price of $0.07 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $108,500. In total, the
Company issued 11,124,513 Units in the Private Placement for total gross proceeds of $778,715.

