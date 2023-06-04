Brigadier Announces Final Closing of Private Placement Seite 1

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the “Company“, or “Brigadier“) (TSXV:BRG | FSE:B7LM | OTC

PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the second and final closing of its previously announced (May 18, 2023) private placement of units (the “Private

Placement“).

Pursuant to the second closing of the Private Placement, the Company issued 1,550,000 units (“Units“) for a price of $0.07 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $108,500. In total, the

Company issued 11,124,513 Units in the Private Placement for total gross proceeds of $778,715.