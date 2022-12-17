The clementine they are small and tasty citrus fruits, inevitable on our tables during the winter season. It is a cross between the bitter orange and the mandarin: the name comes from the French clementineby the discoverer Clement Rodier, who identified their plant back in 1892 during a mission in Algeria. The plant is now cultivated in Southern Italy, Spain, Tunisia and Morocco.

With a sweet and delicate flavour, they are ideal for a healthy snack. They are often confused with mandarins: they differ from the latter because they are smaller and rounder. The peel of clementines is also thinner and its pulp, in addition to being sweeter than a mandarin, is seedless. Rich in vitamin Chelp to effectively strengthen the immune system.

What are the benefits of clementines

Nutritionists recommend consuming two servings of clementines a day to replenish vitamin C and other precious nutrients, useful to face the day. In fact, these citrus fruits are an immediate source of energy and also offer a good supply of mineral salts, such as potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron, calcium, phosphorus. But what are the benefits for health offered by clementines, especially during the winter season?

Heart health : these citrus fruits are sources of a precious antioxidant, called hesperidian. The substance is able to make the walls of veins and arteries more elastic and impermeable, in order to counteract the effects of the accumulation of bad cholesterol which, in the long run, can degenerate into diseases such as arteriosclerosis;

: these citrus fruits are sources of a precious antioxidant, called hesperidian. The substance is able to make the walls of veins and arteries more elastic and impermeable, in order to counteract the effects of the accumulation of which, in the long run, can degenerate into diseases such as arteriosclerosis; Anti-aging action : the high content of antioxidants counteracts the formation of free radicals, responsible for cellular aging . As a result, the skin is more elastic and younger;

: the high content of antioxidants counteracts the formation of free radicals, responsible for . As a result, the skin is more elastic and younger; Immune system : the intake of vitamin C helps the body counteract the action of viruses and bacteria, especially those typical of the winter season, responsible for ailments such as colds, sore throats and flu;

: the intake of vitamin C helps the body counteract the action of viruses and bacteria, especially those typical of the winter season, responsible for ailments such as colds, sore throats and flu; intestinal activity : rich in fiber, clementines effectively prevent and combat chronic constipation;

: rich in fiber, clementines effectively prevent and combat chronic constipation; Osteoporosis : their calcium content helps to make teeth and bones stronger;

: their calcium content helps to make teeth and bones stronger; Mental health: among their precious antioxidants there is narirutin, which helps prevent neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer.

Uses and contraindications of clementines

Clementines, in addition to being an ideal snack to be consumed in the middle of the day, are very versatile and can be used for juices and tasty jams. They are the ingredient of many delicious desserts, often combined with chocolate. Again, these citrus fruits are also chosen for the preparation of mixed salads. From clementines you get a essential oil widely used in aromatherapy for its relaxing effect, able to calm stress and anxiety states, as well as to induce sleep.

Usually the consumption of clementines does not involve details contraindications. However, due to their high component of acidityare not recommended for those suffering from gastritis, gastroesophageal reflux and pregnant women.