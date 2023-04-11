7
Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe, the Rhineland-Palatinate Minister of Health, the Chairwoman of the Conference of Health Ministers Sabine Bätzing-Lichtenthäler and the co-initiators of the National Cancer Plan invited. Together with doctors, patient representatives and everyone involved in oncological care, information was provided on the current status, and important impulses were given for the second half.
See also "Next Gen: new voices to vote", the podcast starts: the first episode and the themes of the week