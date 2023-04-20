Coffee, tea and water reduce the risk of heart disease in diabetics

CREMONA – Replace the consumption of sugary drinks with tea, coffee, water: it is a lifesaver for diabeticsprotects against early death for cardiovascular diseases. It is one of the results of the study conducted at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health di Boston and published in the British Medical Journal. These results highlight, once again, the potential role of food choicesespecially beverages, in risk management for adults with type 2 diabetes. In 2021, more than 500 million adults worldwide suffered from type 2 diabetes, leading to increased cardiovascular risk and premature death, this number is projected to rise to 783 million by 2045. Diet plays a key rolebut little is known about the intake and benefits of specific types of drinks.

The researchers drew on data from 15,486 adults with type 2 diabetes, evaluating their consumption of drinks with a food questionnaire. Sugary drinks, artificially sweetened drinks, fruit juices, coffee, tea, skimmed and whole milk, water were included. Over the course of 18.5 years, researchers have recorded 3,447 cases of cardiovascular disease and 7,638 deaths and found that participants with the highest consumption of sugary drinks (more than one serving per day) had a 20 percent greater risk of death from any cause than participants with the lowest intake (less than one serving per day). month). In reverse, the consumption of some drinks (up to 6 servings per day) is associated with lower mortality: 26% less by drinking coffee, 21% with tea, 23% with water and 12% with skimmed milk.

Furthermore, the consumption of sugary drinks is associated with a 25% higher risk of cardiovascular disease and a 29% higher risk of mortality related to them; while coffee and skimmed milk are associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease by 18% and 12% respectively. It's still, those who increased their coffee consumption saw an 18 percent reduction in all-cause mortality. A similar trend was also found for tea and milk.