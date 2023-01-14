During the winter it can happen frequently of feel cold feet. By itself this does not represent a particular indicator of health risk, but it is important to pay attention to any other signals from the bodyto identify the presence of possible more serious pathologies.

Among the simplest and most effective remedies are the socks eh foot baths with warm water, which allow you to warm up the extremities of the body. To prevent the problem, on cold days it can also be useful to wear heavy winter shoes to protect your feet from the cold as much as possible.

Skin color and circulatory disorders

The feet are, together with the hands, the area of ​​our body furthest from the heart and, consequently, if gods occur circulation problems of the blood it may happen that they get cold. Not surprisingly, people who suffer from high cholesterol, hypertension, diabetes or other problems of the cardiovascular system are more prone to this ailment.

There is also a specific pathology that affects the blood vessels of the hands and feet: it is called Raynaud’s phenomenon and has, among the main symptoms, just a excessive reaction to cold and emotional stress. In these cases, in addition to the sensation of cold, the skin on the extremities of the body tends to become white or bluish in color.

Even if it may seem just a cliché, scientific data also confirms it: it is mainly feet that suffer from cold feet donne not Older people.