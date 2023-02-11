Home Health Cold medicines under control: they could cause ischemia
Health

Cold medicines under control: they could cause ischemia

by admin
Cold medicines under control: they could cause ischemia

ROME – The European Medicines Agency is investigating some drugs dedicated to the treatment of cold and flu containing pseudoephedrine. The suspicion is that their frequent use may cause disorders of the blood vessels of the brain, such as posterior reversible encephalopathy and reversible cerebral vasoconstriction. The decision to investigate follows a small number of cases. The EMA will later decide whether the drugs can remain on the market, alternatively it will decide to withdraw them.

The two disorders can lead to reduced blood supply (ischemia) to the brain and, in some cases, can cause serious and life-threatening complications. Common symptoms include headaches, nausea, and seizures.

Pseudoephedrine-based cold and flu medicines ‘no urgent safety concerns’ for which the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has launched an investigation. It is the location ofItalian Medicines Agency (Aifa)who – as reported by Ansa – underlines how currently the benefit-risk ratio of these medicines “remains positive and there are no urgent safety issues that imply immediate restrictive actions on the use of these medicines”.

See also  Save the galaxy again! "Mario + Crazy Rabbit Star of Hope" debuts on October 20 | Community platform | Digital

You may also like

The report cards of the Sanremo 2023 final...

The virus to come | Gramellini’s Coffee

Pizza between strengths and weaknesses: what you need...

Aortic dissection, what is Andy Fletcher disease (Depeche...

Iphone free, with the new offer you can:...

Sanremo 2023 – Ariston’s tribute to Lucio Dalla...

Eat a sage leaf, its effects are miraculous:...

Cancer, multiple myeloma drug increases complete remission from...

Cycling, European track, Consonni silver in the Omnium:...

the rumor that unleashes the anarchists on Milan

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy