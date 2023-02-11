Original title: Embiid scored 35+11 Harden double-double 76ers reversed and beat the Knicks to stop 2 consecutive losses

On February 11, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued to fight fiercely. Among them, the Philadelphia 76ers at home successfully reversed 13 points and defeated the New York Knicks 119-108, ending their two-game losing streak and also ending the Knicks’ two-game winning streak. “The Great” Embiid scored 35 points and 11 rebounds, while Harden scored 20 points, 8 rebounds and 12 assists.

Four-quarter score (76ers): 36-28, 29-31, 28-33, 15-27. 76ers: Embiid 35 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists, Harden 20 points, 8 rebounds and 12 assists, Maxi 27 points, 2 assists and 3 steals, Harris 12 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, Niang 13 points and 6 rebounds, Melton 5 points, Tucker 5 points and 6 rebounds. Knicks: Randall 30 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists, Brunson 30 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists, Barrett 19 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, Quikley 13 points and 3 assists.

After the opening, Brunson scored 7 points in a row, while Harden and Embiid continued to attack the inside line for the 76ers. Randall made a mid-range shot, Brunson made a 3-pointer, and the two made three consecutive shots. A three-pointer helped the Knicks start 20-7. After the timeout, Embiid, who was added to the All-Star starting lineup, dunked vigorously, and Harden also hit the 76ers’ first three-pointer, but except for the two core players, the other 76ers players could not score a point. In the following time, Brunson and Embiid formed a confrontational situation. Embiid scored 15 points in a single quarter, but Brunson felt hotter. He scored 20 points in the first quarter on 8 of 10 shots. It wasn’t until 2 minutes and 28 seconds left in the first quarter that Maxi scored a free throw and Niang made an air-cut layup. The scoring pressure on Embiid and Harden, the two core cores of the 76ers, eased a lot. 28-36 behind.

In the second quarter, Maxi first hit a three-pointer, and then made a long-range three-pointer. He led the team to complete a wave of 10-2 attacks and tied the score at 38. Before the 76ers could recover, Barrett responded with 3 points and Quikley scored 2+1. The two of them responded with a wave of 10-1 attacks and re-established their lead. After that, Harden and Embiid reappeared, but Barrett scored another 3 points, Quikley broke through for a layup, and the Knicks led by 12 points. In this quarter, the two of them jointly contributed 15 points. At the critical moment, Harris and Tucker hit consecutive 3-pointers, and the “Great Emperor” made kills inside. The 76ers had a 10-4 spurt. Grimes made a layup inside, Embiid made two free throws for a foul, and Harris made the second three-pointer. At halftime, the 76ers chased the score to 59-65.

In the third quarter, Embiid made a mid-range shot and Melton made a long-range three-pointer, but the Knicks’ firepower was even fiercer. Randall made two three-pointers, Barrett made a strong attack 2+1, and Brunson also made an emergency stop to make a mid-range shot. The Knicks regained a 10-point lead. After the timeout, Embiid made a successful three-pointer and caused Sims to foul four times. Although Randall scored another three points and scored 15 points in this quarter, Harden also completed 2+1. He led the team to play A wave of 10-3 attacks stopped the Knicks. The Knicks made two mistakes and hit the iron continuously. “The Great” scored 6 points in a row and broke through the 30-point mark to overtake the score. Brunson made an assist and a single hit, and Niang made a 3-pointer, but Randall made his fourth three-pointer in this section. After three quarters, the Knicks overwhelmed the 76ers 93-92.

In the last quarter, Harden and Maxi scored 3 points in a row, and the 76ers started with an 8-2 spurt to overtake the score. Quikley responded with 3 points, but the 76ers obviously regained the three-pointer feeling. Harden and Niang scored another 3 points, and the 76ers led by 5 points. Randall CIC stabilized the morale of the army, and his score also exceeded 30 points, but Niang continued to hit 3 points in the counterattack. After two consecutive turnovers and two missed shots at the same time, the Knicks, who were 8 points behind, had only the last 3 minutes left. After that, Barrett once made a 3-pointer, but Embiid’s 2+1 and Marx’s three-pointer sealed the victory. In the end, the Philadelphia 76ers successfully reversed by 13 points and defeated the New York Knicks 119-108, ending their two-game losing streak and also ending the Knicks’ two-game winning streak.

76ers starting:Harris, Tucker, Embiid, Melton, Harden

Knicks starters: Barrett, Randle, Sims, Grimes, Brunson

