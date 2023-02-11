On February 11, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued to fight fiercely. Among them, the Philadelphia 76ers at home successfully reversed 13 points and defeated the New York Knicks 119-108, ending their two-game losing streak and also ending the Knicks’ two-game winning streak. “The Great” Embiid scored 35 points and 11 rebounds, while Harden scored 20 points, 8 rebounds and 12 assists.
Four-quarter score (76ers): 36-28, 29-31, 28-33, 15-27. 76ers: Embiid 35 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists, Harden 20 points, 8 rebounds and 12 assists, Maxi 27 points, 2 assists and 3 steals, Harris 12 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, Niang 13 points and 6 rebounds, Melton 5 points, Tucker 5 points and 6 rebounds. Knicks: Randall 30 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists, Brunson 30 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists, Barrett 19 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, Quikley 13 points and 3 assists.
After the opening, Brunson scored 7 points in a row, while Harden and Embiid continued to attack the inside line for the 76ers. Randall made a mid-range shot, Brunson made a 3-pointer, and the two made three consecutive shots. A three-pointer helped the Knicks start 20-7. After the timeout, Embiid, who was added to the All-Star starting lineup, dunked vigorously, and Harden also hit the 76ers’ first three-pointer, but except for the two core players, the other 76ers players could not score a point. In the following time, Brunson and Embiid formed a confrontational situation. Embiid scored 15 points in a single quarter, but Brunson felt hotter. He scored 20 points in the first quarter on 8 of 10 shots. It wasn’t until 2 minutes and 28 seconds left in the first quarter that Maxi scored a free throw and Niang made an air-cut layup. The scoring pressure on Embiid and Harden, the two core cores of the 76ers, eased a lot. 28-36 behind.
In the second quarter, Maxi first hit a three-pointer, and then made a long-range three-pointer. He led the team to complete a wave of 10-2 attacks and tied the score at 38. Before the 76ers could recover, Barrett responded with 3 points and Quikley scored 2+1. The two of them responded with a wave of 10-1 attacks and re-established their lead. After that, Harden and Embiid reappeared, but Barrett scored another 3 points, Quikley broke through for a layup, and the Knicks led by 12 points. In this quarter, the two of them jointly contributed 15 points. At the critical moment, Harris and Tucker hit consecutive 3-pointers, and the “Great Emperor” made kills inside. The 76ers had a 10-4 spurt. Grimes made a layup inside, Embiid made two free throws for a foul, and Harris made the second three-pointer. At halftime, the 76ers chased the score to 59-65.
In the third quarter, Embiid made a mid-range shot and Melton made a long-range three-pointer, but the Knicks’ firepower was even fiercer. Randall made two three-pointers, Barrett made a strong attack 2+1, and Brunson also made an emergency stop to make a mid-range shot. The Knicks regained a 10-point lead. After the timeout, Embiid made a successful three-pointer and caused Sims to foul four times. Although Randall scored another three points and scored 15 points in this quarter, Harden also completed 2+1. He led the team to play A wave of 10-3 attacks stopped the Knicks. The Knicks made two mistakes and hit the iron continuously. “The Great” scored 6 points in a row and broke through the 30-point mark to overtake the score. Brunson made an assist and a single hit, and Niang made a 3-pointer, but Randall made his fourth three-pointer in this section. After three quarters, the Knicks overwhelmed the 76ers 93-92.
In the last quarter, Harden and Maxi scored 3 points in a row, and the 76ers started with an 8-2 spurt to overtake the score. Quikley responded with 3 points, but the 76ers obviously regained the three-pointer feeling. Harden and Niang scored another 3 points, and the 76ers led by 5 points. Randall CIC stabilized the morale of the army, and his score also exceeded 30 points, but Niang continued to hit 3 points in the counterattack. After two consecutive turnovers and two missed shots at the same time, the Knicks, who were 8 points behind, had only the last 3 minutes left. After that, Barrett once made a 3-pointer, but Embiid’s 2+1 and Marx’s three-pointer sealed the victory. In the end, the Philadelphia 76ers successfully reversed by 13 points and defeated the New York Knicks 119-108, ending their two-game losing streak and also ending the Knicks’ two-game winning streak.
76ers starting:Harris, Tucker, Embiid, Melton, Harden
Knicks starters: Barrett, Randle, Sims, Grimes, Brunson
