Collision between two cars in the Cosentino area: one dead and 4 injured

Cosenza – Fatal accident on the evening of May 1st in the Mangacastagna district on the border between the municipalities of San Marco Argentano and Mongrassano. Two cars involved, a Mercedes C-Class and a Ford Fiesta. The driver of the Ford Fiesta died while a further four injured, extracted from the cars, were entrusted to the medical staff of Suem118 for treatment of the case and subsequent transport to a hospital in Cosenza.

A team of Firefighters from the Rende detachment arrived on the spot, their intervention also helped to make the site and the cars safe. Carabinieri of Mongrassano on site for the fulfillment of competence. Authorization from the magistrate and coroner is awaited to extract the victim from the car.