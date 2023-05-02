What numbers did the consultants throw for April?

The sustained rise of the blue dollar during the last two weeks of April triggered the expected inflation projections. Some economists and consultants agree that the month closed over 8% on average.

The reports already indicated adjustments in food, beverages and cleaning supplies, but variations in the prices of imported products, such as electronics and household appliances.

The consultant C&T Economic Advisors estimated that april registered a price index of around 7.6%.

He explained that the month had started with a strong acceleration of food and drinks, especially vegetables.

This was followed by another more general one in the last week of the month, coinciding with the skyrocketing of the alternative exchange rates, although they stood out especially increases in clothing, electronics and tourism. Home equipment and maintenance was the item with the highest increase in the survey (9.9%).

Food and beverages closed April with an increase of 9.5%, driven mainly by vegetables. There were also significant increases in takeaways, meat, dairy, and bakery products.

Meanwhile, clothing it grew again more than the average (8.3%).

For its part, Ecolatina had revealed an increase of 7.3% in the first half of April. The consulting firm projected that these increases would moderate in the second part of the month, but the soaring dollar played against that forecast.

During the last week of April, the consultant also calculated the price increase of 6,000 durable goods and lInflation in these categories was, on average, 6%.

For the LCG consultancy, the average monthly inflation in the case of food was 8.1% in April. He also estimated that the general cost of living was around 7.5%.

In the case of EcoGo, its inflation forecast for April throws 7.2%.

Meanwhile, for Analytica the upload will be around 8%, above the 7.7% measured by the INDEC in March. The acceleration of the dollar is the main cause of the adjustments, the specialists agree.

