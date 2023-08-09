Home » COLOPLAST SpA/Ministry of Health, Sicily Region + others
Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with devices doctors in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4294/2023 of 06.27.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 3442/2023 proposed by COLOPLAST SpA against the Sicilian Region, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Pcm – Permanent Conference for Relations between The State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, PCM – Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Sicilian Region – Regional Department of Health of the Sicilian Region, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Prime Minister’s Office of Ministers Permanent Conference on Relations Between State, Regions and Provinces, and with: Diasorin SpA, Diasorin Italia SpA, Abruzzo Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Plan for Repaying Deficits of the Calabrian Ssr – Pcm , Campania Region, Emilia-Romagna Region, Friuli-Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Marche Region, Molise Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Deficit Recovery Plan of the Health Service of the Molise Region -Pcm, Piedmont Region, Puglia Region, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Tuscany Region, Umbria Region, Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, Veneto Region, Autonomous Region of Trentino-Alto Adige/Suedtirol, Autonomous Province of Trento, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Company Provincial Health Authority (Asp) 1 Agrigento, Provincial Health Authority (Asp) 2 Caltanissetta, Provincial Health Authority (Asp) 3 Catania, Provincial Health Authority (Asp) 4 Enna, Provincial Health Authority (Asp) 5 Messina, Provincial Health Authority (Asp) 6 Palermo, Provincial Health Authority (Asp) 7 Ragusa, Provincial Health Authority (Asp) 8 Syracuse, Provincial Health Authority (Asp) 9 Trapani, “Cannizzaro” Emergency Hospital, Papardo Hospital, Ospedali Riuniti “V . Brain – Villa Sofia “, ARNAS Civic Hospital of Cristina Benfratelli, ARNAS – Garibaldi Catania, Hospital-University Hospital “G. Rodolico-San Marco, AOU “G. Martino” – Messina, AOU Policlinico “P. Giaccone”-Palermo, IRCCS – Neurolesi Center “Bonino – Pulejo” – Messina, Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Sicily, Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

Attachments:

Coloplast SpAMin Salute, Sicily Region and others – Appeal to the Lazio TAR section III – quater – nrg 34422023 – Order n 4294 of 27062023 (ZIP 1.38 Mb)

