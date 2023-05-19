Colorectal cancer: if you’re under 50 you should watch out for these 4 early symptoms identified by scientists

A recent study analyzed data from several patients with the aim of identifying early signs that could increase the risk of developing colorectal cancer. According to the researchers there would be 4 symptoms to which to be on maximum alert

The researchers of the Washington University School of Medicine of St. Louis have identified four important signs and symptoms that reveal an elevated risk of early onset colorectal cancer.

These red flags may be critical to the early detection and diagnosis of colorectal cancer, even among young adults. In fact, the number of young adults with colorectal cancer has nearly doubled in recent years.

I study

The study analyzed health insurance data on more than 5,000 patients with colorectal cancer early-onset, which is cancer that occurs before a person is 50 years old.

The researchers found that in the period between 3 months and 2 years before diagnosis there were 4 symptoms main:

abdominal pain rectal bleeding diarrhea iron deficiency anemia.

These were defined as signs of increased risk in those under the age of 50.

They found that having just one of the symptoms doubled the risk; having 2 symptoms increases the risk more than 3.5 times; and having 3 or more increased the risk more than 6.5 times.

In this study, they analyzed early-onset colorectal cancer cases with matched controls, using IBM MarketScan Commercial Databasea tool that provides data-based insights into the health insurance claims of approximately 113 million insured adults aged 18-64.

The data showed that individuals born in 1990 have twice the risk of colon cancer and four times the risk of rectal cancer, compared to young adults born in 1950.

This trend has prompted the National Cancer Institutel’American Cancer Societyl’American Gastroenterological Association and other professional societies to prioritize research on identifying risk factors and improving health early diagnosis.

In fact, in 2021, the recommended age for colorectal cancer screening was lowered from 50 to 45 years.

Since most cases of early-onset colorectal cancer have been and will continue to be diagnosed after symptoms present, it is crucial to recognize these signs promptly and conduct a diagnostic work-up as soon as possible.

Source: Journal of the National Cancer Institute

