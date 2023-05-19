Home » Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois apparently played injured against City
Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois apparently played injured against City

Thibaut Courtois apparently saved Real Madrid’s goal on Wednesday against Manchester City (0: 4) despite an injury. As the sports newspaper MARCA and the American sports portal THE ATHLETIC report, the Belgian goalkeeper is suffering from a tear in his triceps, which he is said to have suffered last Saturday in the 1-0 league win against Getafe FC.

Of course, Courtois didn’t want to miss the second leg in the semi-finals of the Champions League under any circumstances, so he was injured and forced a mission. The handicap was not noticeable to him, especially when the score was 0-0 he parried two headers from Erling Haaland from close range in an outstanding manner.

Courtois netted four goals in Manchester – Foto: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The 31-year-old could now miss at least the first of the four remaining and all insignificant games of the season in the Primera División because of that tear in order to heal it. Andriy Lunin, who has represented Courtois a number of times this season and made 12 appearances, is available as a replacement. Real visits FC Valencia, who are in danger of relegation, on Sunday, after which there are still meetings with Rayo Vallecano, FC Sevilla and the Athletic Club.

single review

Camavinga, Vinicius

The REAL TOTAL individual review of the City second leg. Continue reading

