“Come home, I can’t live without you”

A 12-year-old girl, Benedetta Cristofani, disappeared in Tarquinia, near Rome. On Friday 4 August, the minor left the summer center of the family home where she was staying at around 7 pm and she never returned.

The family was notified by an operator of the facility where the girl was. Thus began the search.

Father Roberto’s appeal: “Please come home”

On the trail of the 12-year-old, after the complaint of her father Roberto, there are the forces of order. “Please come home. Dad doesn’t live without you»: is the message shared by the parent on social media. “Please, if you see my daughter Benedetta, contact the police immediately”, says Roberto, who then recounted the story from the beginning: “They warned me on Friday evening of my daughter’s disappearance – he says – they had already reported the made the operators of the center just before warning me. As soon as I heard the news I was scared to death, I phoned both the police and the carabinieri but they still haven’t let me know anything. For this reason, today I issued an appeal with the hope that someone will recognize it and call me”.

The investigations of the police station of Tarquinia

The investigations are entrusted to the police station of Tarquinia with the support of the police station of Viterbo. The investigators are looking for all the leads to clarify the dynamics of the story and find the young woman. The investigators do not exclude that the girl moved away on her own free will.

Next to the photo released by the father there is also the telephone number, to contact in case someone has seen or has information on Benedetta: 3358445356.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

