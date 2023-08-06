Macau Tourism Experiences Strong Recovery in July with Average Daily Tourists at 89,000, Reaching 78%-80% of Pre-Pandemic Levels

Macau Tourism Bureau: July Sees Daily Tourist Numbers Reach 89,000, Representing 78%-80% of 2019 Figures

Macau, 6th August 2023 – The Macau Tourism Bureau has announced that the average number of tourists visiting Macau daily in July reached 89,000, accounting for approximately 78% to 80% of the figures recorded in 2019.

Cheng Weidong, Acting Director of the Macau Tourism Office, expressed satisfaction with the tourist situation in July, stating that it was the highest daily average since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the highest since 2019. He further expressed optimism for August, as provisional data for the first three days of the month indicated that the number of daily inbound tourists had already exceeded 93,000.

The Macau Government Tourist Office also released the latest data regarding inbound tourism in the first half of 2023. The cumulative number of tourists visiting Macau during this period exceeded 11.645 million, with a daily average of over 64,000 tourists. This represents a recovery of approximately 59.6% compared to the daily average recorded in 2019.

Notably, the first half of the year saw nearly 475,000 international tourists visiting Macau, representing approximately 31.2% of the annual average for 2019. Additionally, the average occupancy rate of hotels during this period reached 80.1%, which is only 10.7 percentage points lower than the figure recorded in 2019.

The Macau Government Tourist Office emphasized that the second half of the year is the peak tourist season in Macau. They are working towards attracting a total of 24 million visitors to Macau throughout the year.

With the gradual recovery of the tourism sector in Macau, the authorities have implemented various measures to ensure the safety and well-being of both tourists and locals. These include strict adherence to hygiene protocols, the promotion of vaccination among tourism industry workers, and the introduction of digital solutions for contact tracing and health monitoring.

As international travel restrictions continue to ease and confidence in travel returns, Macau is optimistic about the recovery of its tourism industry. The government and tourism authorities are actively working towards creating a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors, while also boosting the local economy by attracting more tourists in the second half of the year.

About Macau Tourism Bureau:

The Macau Tourism Bureau is responsible for promoting Macau as a world-class travel destination and ensuring the sustainable development of the tourism industry. They work towards facilitating tourism growth and enhancing visitor experience through various initiatives and collaborations with industry partners. The bureau places a strong emphasis on ensuring the safety, security, and satisfaction of both domestic and international tourists.

