From now on, back pain and posture-related symptoms can be monitored regularly in a non-invasive way. Thanks to an innovative three-dimensional sensing system, it is now possible to make an accurate assessment of the spine without subjecting yourself to direct exposure to potentially harmful rays. Thus any reason for back pain can be detected quickly and easily.

This technology does not replace normal imaging diagnostics such as X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, but it is very useful for control or follow-up exams, because it does not pose a risk like a traditional radiological exam. It is a tool suitable for everyone’s needs: children, pregnant mothers, sportsmen and women who are frail, designed to meet all needs, so that anyone can carry out all the necessary checks in maximum safety.

Because controlling your health should never be a problem, but a solution. The goal is to resolve back pain disorders in the simplest and least invasive way for patients. A real challenge that sees technology as the protagonist, capable of highlighting problems and possible solutions, without putting people in a position to proceed with radiographic examinations at an early stage of their ailment or pathology. An accurate assessment of the spine and scoliosis has never been easier.

How three-dimensional spine scanning works

The analysis is performed by placing the patient standing, in a natural position with his arms relaxed at his sides, about one meter from the camera. The acquisition of the patient’s back takes place quickly, less than 5 seconds. It is necessary that the back is bare and that the intergluteal groove is visible. The device acquires sections, cutting planes, frontal, sagittal and transverse axes.

Furthermore, it automatically identifies the “landmarks”: anatomists have uniquely defined the different parts of the body to then be able to trace the positions of points and areas of interest, referring to fixed, general and shared points. These points, like the indications we find on a map, are used when it is necessary to locate a region of the body in an unambiguous way, without misunderstandings of any kind.

