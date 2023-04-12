share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram

Readers who often watch the Japanese Youtube channel “The First Take” will notice that the singers who record on this channel will wear Sony’s headphones. The reason is that “The First Take” is not a business of Sony in Japan. Wearing headphones MDR-CD900ST is also a monitor headphone used by many music producers around the world. The reason is its original sound and detailed performance, and it is quite comfortable to wear for a long time. In addition, the price is reasonable, and it is still sold at 19,800 yen, which is about Hong Kong dollars. 1,600 yuan. Even though the headset is already a product of the CD era (introduced in 1989 and sold to general consumers in 1995), it still maintains its professional status. Today, Sony Japan released a new generation of monitor headphones MDR-MV1 for spatial music creation, with a frequency response range of up to 5Hz – 80kHz. More importantly, this headset will be released simultaneously in Hong Kong and Japan, and ordinary consumers can try recording and intercepting monitors. The smell of headphones.

Sony MDR-MV1 adopts an open design, which increases the performance of the sound field expansion, and the sound will be more transparent, and it can be used with 360-degree sound effects.

The last time Sony launched studio monitor headphones was the MDR-M1ST in 2020. The frequency response is also 5Hz-80kHz. It was developed for high-resolution music production, but it has only been sold to Japanese domestic business channels. And the price is higher than MDR-CD900ST, 34,650 yen (approximately HK$2,100). Considering the cost, we will still see MDR-CD900ST for general recording and monitoring.

The MDR-MV1 released by Sony this time is open to business and general consumers. MDR-MV1 is aimed at reproducing extended spatial sound effects and accurate sound positioning in a 360-degree space. It has an ultra-wide frequency range, clarity, and high resolution. Accurate, detailed sound and accurate soundstage development. The headset uses a 40mm driver unit, supports a maximum input of 1500mW, a sensitivity of 100dB/mW, and weighs only 223 grams. With the special breathable ear pads, it is comfortable to wear even for hours.

There is a Professional pattern on the beam part, but I think it is better to directly print the model number.

MDR-MV1, like Sony’s previous monitor headphones, provides a 3.5mm built-in screw knob headphone plug, provides only one 6.3mm headphone cable, and a 3.5mm to 6.3mm headphone adapter. If users will use it on the street or need to use 3.5mm earphones for music devices, they can also directly purchase a 3.5mm earphone cable for replacement.

The earphones only provide a “big head” headphone cable and a large to thin connector. If you use it on the street, it is more convenient to buy another 3.5mm short cable for replacement.

Japan’s. The suggested retail price of MDR-MV1 is 59,400 yen, approximately HK$3,600, and it will be released on May 12. The licensed version in Hong Kong will go on sale on April 24, priced at HK$3,290, which is cheaper than the Japanese version.

The Sony C-80 microphone that transplanted a number of pre-classic microphone technologies.

In addition to the MDR-MV1, Sony simultaneously released the C-80 microphone for vocal recording, using the shell of the superior C-100, and the split metal shock-resistant body structure used in the god-level microphone C-800G to prevent microphone peak Acoustic vibration of the subject. The C-80 also has a dual-diaphragm design that suppresses the distortion of sound that changes with distance, making it more stable when recording vocals.

There is a separate anti-seismic structure inside the metal shell.

The retail price of the C-80 is HK$3,990, and it will go on sale on May 5.