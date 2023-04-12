news-txt”>

After the pause linked to the pandemic, Italian couples with fertility problems have resumed traveling abroad with the hope of realizing their dream of becoming parents. And the numbers of the ‘escape’ are higher than those recorded in 2019, in the pre-Covid period.

In fact, there are over 13,000 Italian couples seeking help outside national borders, despite the fact that there are specialists and centers of excellence in Italy. Spain, Greece, the Czech Republic, Denmark and Belgium are the most popular destinations, especially among couples aiming for heterologous fertilization. Taking a picture of procreative tourism, on the basis of estimates coming from sector operators, are the specialists gathered in Rome on the occasion of the sixth Siru Congress, the Italian Society of Human Reproduction, from today until 14 April.

“There are several reasons for this phenomenon – says Antonino Guglielmino, president of the gynecological area of ​​the scientific society – In Italy assisted procreation is, in fact, lagging behind; donation is not encouraged and law 40 of 2004 that the rule still provides for many limits , despite the changes over the years”.