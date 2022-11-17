Requests to launch a commission of inquiry into the pandemic have been filed by the League and by the Brothers of Italy. Italy Viva has joined. And even the Democratic Party does not object. Why this need? Giorgia Meloni says that “there was no scientific evidence at the basis of the measures taken”.

The mistakes of the premier

Who told him? Certainly not the scientific institutions of the country – Istituto Superiore di Sanità or Consiglio Superiore di Sanità – which gave the opinions to make those measures.