Home Health Commission of Inquiry into Covid. Because Meloni is wrong
Health

Commission of Inquiry into Covid. Because Meloni is wrong

by admin
Commission of Inquiry into Covid. Because Meloni is wrong

Requests to launch a commission of inquiry into the pandemic have been filed by the League and by the Brothers of Italy. Italy Viva has joined. And even the Democratic Party does not object. Why this need? Giorgia Meloni says that “there was no scientific evidence at the basis of the measures taken”.

The mistakes of the premier

Who told him? Certainly not the scientific institutions of the country – Istituto Superiore di Sanità or Consiglio Superiore di Sanità – which gave the opinions to make those measures.

See also  Online constitution for startups, council of state brake

You may also like

sedentary life, stress, nutrition and the virus, even...

Unicef, a suicide of teenagers every 11 minutes...

Franco Berrino: «Diet (and fasting) to combat stress...

Sexual attraction? It’s true it’s a matter of...

Dancing with the Stars, Former Contestant Hospitalized: ‘Three...

Covid, a headache can save your life

The good health of the newborn’s belly depends...

Breaking news Attilio Romita, his health conditions are...

Cheeses, immediate withdrawal of some batches dangerous to...

Lamezia turns blue for diabetes day, the testimony...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy