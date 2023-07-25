Comparing Calories: Is Pizza or Piadina More Fattening?

Are you on a diet and wondering if pizza or piadina makes you fatter? These two tasty foods are certainly not recommended to eat when you are on a diet. If you want to find out which of the two has more calories and therefore which “sin of gluttony” you can eat without feeling guilty, you just have to continue reading this interesting article.

Does pizza or piadina have more calories?

To understand if pizza or piadina makes you fatter, you need to figure out which of the two has more calories. Piadina has between 300 and 350 calories. Those that have fewer calories are those commonly defined as light and healthy, i.e. made with extra virgin olive oil instead of lard and seasoned with ingredients such as rocket and bresaola, instead of kebabs and fries.

In the family of baked goods, piadina is the one with the most calories. Compared to bread and pizza, piadina dough has less water and more fat.

Pizza, unlike piadina, has a dough that undergoes a leavening process and is a product with more hydration, i.e. with more water. Thus judging only the dough, without considering the ingredients used as condiments and toppings, piadina has more calories than pizza (340 calories for pizza against 280 calories for piadina). But wait to say that piadina makes you fatter than pizza, because it’s not like that. Go straight to the next paragraph to find out.

Seasoning: Which has more calories?

To understand if pizza or piadina makes you fatter, you need to compare not only the dough of the two products but also the topping, i.e. the calories of the ingredients used to fill the two products.

The basic topping traditionally used for pizza is tomato and mozzarella (or better fiordilatte). Further ingredients are then added to these two ingredients to make more particular pizzas.

Piadina, on the other hand, has a variable topping, but the traditional flavors are stracchino and rocket or ham and mozzarella.

The weight of a commercial piadina is 120 grams (180 grams if you choose a product bought in a piadineria) and even considering the most caloric condiment, the total calories of a piadina never exceed 400, 500 calories. In general, the sauce used for the piadina will never have more calories than the absolute piadina.

Pizza is fatter than piadina

The conclusion of our accurate analysis is that pizza makes you fatter than piadina because it has more calories. The calories of a seasoned pizza and a seasoned piadina must be considered. A pizza has calories that vary greatly: from 800 calories for one Margherita pizza to the 1000 calories of a pizza topped with multiple ingredients.

Piadina, on the other hand, has between 400 and 600 calories, considering both ingredients and dough. However, it must also be said that piadina is much smaller than pizza, which is why it has fewer calories and is less fattening. The dough of the piadina weighs 120 grams, maximum 150 grams, while the block of a pizza weighs 250/300 grams.

