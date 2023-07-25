Liberty Global’s EPS Missed Expectations by $0.19, Revenue Beats Forecasts By Investing.com

©Reuters. Liberty Global’s EPS missed expectations by $0.19, revenue beats forecasts

Investing.com – Liberty Global (NASDAQ: ) reported second-quarter earnings per share of -$0.16, $0.19 below analyst estimates by $0.03. Revenue for the quarter was $1.85B versus consensus estimates of $1.84B.

Liberty Global shares closed at $19.11, down -0.93% over the past 3 months and down -8.65% over the past 12 months.

Liberty Global has received positive earnings per share revisions and negative EPS revisions over the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Liberty Global’s earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, Liberty Global’s financial health score is “performing good.”

