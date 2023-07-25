Home » Liberty Global’s EPS Missed Expectations by $0.19, Revenue Beats Forecasts By Investing.com
Liberty Global’s EPS Missed Expectations by $0.19, Revenue Beats Forecasts By Investing.com

Investing.com – Liberty Global (NASDAQ: ) reported second-quarter earnings per share of -$0.16, $0.19 below analyst estimates by $0.03. Revenue for the quarter was $1.85B versus consensus estimates of $1.84B.

Liberty Global shares closed at $19.11, down -0.93% over the past 3 months and down -8.65% over the past 12 months.

Liberty Global has received positive earnings per share revisions and negative EPS revisions over the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Liberty Global’s earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, Liberty Global’s financial health score is “performing good.”

Check out Liberty Global’s recent earnings performance and Liberty Global’s financial data here.

Follow which companies are expecting quarterly data on Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.

