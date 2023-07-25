GLOSA: Grab your popcorn and watch with excitement. This is what the Tour de France should look like

No predictable boredom, one team dominance. A new rivalry was born, which riveted cycling enthusiasts to their TV sets, and even lured the braver ones to the famous Tour de France venue. Jonas Vingegaard’s fights with Tadej Pogačar? Take the popcorn in your hand and watch with excitement how the two stars, who have already become legends at just 26 and 24 years old respectively, measure up.

