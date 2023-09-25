Venezuelan Infielder Luis Arráez Sidelined with Ankle Injury

BREAKING: Marlins’ Infielder Luis Arráez Sidelined with Ankle Injury

MIAMI – In a disappointing turn of events, Venezuelan infielder Luis Arráez was absent from the Miami Marlins’ lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers. The player’s absence follows an unfortunate incident in Saturday’s game, where he injured his left ankle during the eighth inning.

Arráez disclosed that he felt “terrible” on Sunday, recounting how he had twisted his ankle while descending a flight of stairs in the cave. The cave had been shrouded in darkness as Miami closer Tanner Scott made his entrance, leaving Arráez unable to discern his descent and tripping on a step.

Replacing Arráez at second base for Sunday’s game was Xavier Edwards, who himself had missed playing time earlier in the week due to a sprained ankle.

Expressing his frustration, Arráez declared, “It’s frustrating because I need to play. I need to help my team win. So I can’t do anything. I hope to feel better soon. The good thing is that we have a day off, and we will see how I feel after.”

The Marlins organization and fans alike are eagerly awaiting updates on Arráez’s condition and hoping for a speedy recovery. With a day of rest ahead, all eyes will be on his progress in the coming days, as his presence on the field is crucial to the team’s success.

