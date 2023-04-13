Home Health Compensatory measure for the recognition of qualifications as psychologist (sections A and B) and psychotherapist obtained abroad – Session of June 2023
We inform you that the compensatory measure (aptitude tests) for the recognition of the qualifications of PSYCHOLOGIST (Sections A and B) and PSYCHOTHERAPIST obtained abroad will be held at the Faculty of Medicine and Psychology – headquarters in Via dei Marsi, 78 – of the ” Sapienza University of Rome”, according to the following schedule:

Written test

Oral exam

Only those who have already received the executive decree attributing the compensatory measure with the related transmission note, to which, however no invitation letter will be sentwill be able to participate in this exam session.

The information necessary to be able to participate in the compensatory measure, the relative application form, the personal data sheet (to be sent to the university) and the procedures for carrying out the tests are contained respectively in the file listed below.

Download the study orientation programs for the various subjects covered by the exams, with the relative bibliographic indications.

Below is the link to the page where information of interest to the Sapienza university community relating to the organization of activities following the measures to combat the COVID-19 epidemic is published:

