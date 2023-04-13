He dollar blue In Córdoba it is trading at $396 for purchase and $403 for sale, one peso more than on Wednesday’s close, reaching a new all-time high.

The last nominal record for informal currency had been the 28th of March when in Buenos Aires it also climbed to $397 and to $401 in Córdoba. On April 12 it went up to $402.

So far this year, the “blue” has increased by more than 35 pesos.

In the city of Buenos Aires, the blue ticket is listed at $399 for sale.

Dollar exchange rate blue In cordoba

In cordoba, the dollar blue is listed at $396 for purchase and $403 for for sale.

Dollar exchange rate

DOLLAR BLUE IN CORDOBA: $403

IN CORDOBA: $403 BUENOS AIRES BLUE DOLLAR $399

AVERAGE OFFICIAL DOLLAR $221.24

BAG DOLLAR $ 392.34

COUNTED WITH LIQUI $ 403.79

CRYPTO DOLLAR $395

SOLIDARITY DOLLAR $ 364.24

What are financial dollars: CCL and MEP

Financial dollars are those that can be purchased through financial operations.

On the one hand, the dollar Cash with Liquidation (CCL), which is what is obtained by buying bonds in pesos and then selling that bond abroad, in exchange for dollars (an account in another country is needed).

While the MEP (or Stock Market) dollar is the one that is obtained with bonds in pesos, but in the country.

Currently, companies that need dollars must buy them on the Stock Market. For the treasury, it is “harmful tax planning.”

what is the dollar blue

It is called dollar blue to the “informal” version of the currency. It can be obtained outside the market, in caves and money changers who work without the control of the Central Bank.

Its sale does not have a stock, as the savings dollar does, and it is generally considered a “thermometer” of the political and economic uncertainties that the country is experiencing.

As is known, the dollar blue It usually has a higher price in inland cities, such as Córdoba, than in the country’s capital.

Dollar-savvy sources blue They affirm that it is a small market, in which it is possible to influence with little money. Thus, in moments of tension, “friendly hands” are called upon to lower the price.

Another dollar trap

The increase from 35% to 45% of the perception on account of taxes on Income and Personal Assets for operations with cards destined for consumption in dollars in trips and expenses abroad has been in force for several months, according to what provided by the Federal Administration of Public Revenues (Afip) in general resolution 5232/2022 published this Thursday in the Official Gazette.

This situation generated a split between the “tourist” dollar (more expensive) and the “savings” dollar (which can be accessed monthly, with a limit of US$ 200).

Dollar. Find out all the news about the dollar in LaVoz.com.ar. . . . Follow our page on Facebook the en Google News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

