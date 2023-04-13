A victim’s vehicle was incinerated by anti-socials and crew weapons were stolen.

The antisocials who ‘operate’ in Santo Domingo they no longer respect the institutions uniform security forces and this means that their victims also include active members of the National Police.

The danger in the streets of the town is for everyone. During this week three gendarmes have been the target of bands that operate under the modality of express kidnapping.

They were intercepted at night and when They traveled in their private vehicles. by different sectors of Santo Domingo, but fortunately they were not injured.

One of the most surprising cases was reported at dawn on Wednesday, April 12, at a point on the road that leads to the rural parish San Jacinto del Búa.

A policeman was moving around the site in his Hyundai Tucson IX vehicle and was suddenly surprised by the occupants of another means of transport, who they used firearms to force him to stop.

The victim tried to avoid the crime, but could not. She finally she descended from the bodywork and got into the undergrowth to avoid being taken prisoner.

The criminals took the injured party’s vehicle and hours later set fire to the housing cooperative El Proletariado. In addition, the endowment weapon and other clothes for police use were stolen.

On Wednesday night another similar event was also recorded at the height of some swimming pools located in the central part of Santo Domingo. Armed subjects neutralized a police officer and they loaded him up in the trunk of his car.

Hours later, they abandoned the gendarme at a point in the El Proletariado cooperative. In this case they also took the crew weapon, ammunition and other police clothing. (JD)

