Concertone, because Ambra and Biggio apologized to the Lazio fans

“We apologize to the Lazio fans.” At the end of the evening, Ambra and Fabrizio Biggio, from the stage of the Concertone on May Day in Rome, apologize to the Lazio fans. One of the messages read by Ambra in the afternoon on the theme #ildirittochemimanca which infuriated the blue-and-white supporters and unleashed the social controversy was: “The right I lack is to support Lazio in central Rome without being ‘corcato'”.

Irony not appreciated by the Lazio people, so much so that at the end of the evening the two conductors apologized: “We misunderstood. No intention to offend, not from this square”.