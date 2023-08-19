Consequence of fewer vaccinations: 151 cases of measles this year

“The consequences are increasing numbers of measles, diphtheria and the recurrence of tetanus,” says Jürgen Dornbusch from the Austrian Society for Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine. In Austria there were two diphtheria cases in the first quarter of 2023, last year 62 cases and one death. This year, 151 cases of measles were reported by the beginning of August – most of them in Styria, starting from a wedding. Vaccination rates have fallen throughout Europe during the corona pandemic. As a result, diseases that have been suppressed for a long time are reappearing.

