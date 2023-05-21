conservatives of outgoing premier Mitsotakis in the lead

Political elections in Greece : almost ten million citizens called to the polls to choose the new government. According to the first exit polls released by the broadcaster ERT, the Nea Dimokratia party of outgoing premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis it is given between 40 and 36%. Syriza, the party of Alexis Tsipras instead hovers between 29 and 35%. Pasok, the third political force, is given between 12.5 and 9.5%.

There is cautious optimism among the ranks of the main Greek left-wing party: 438,000 young people between the ages of 17 and 21 are called to vote, and overall the percentage of undecided is around 10%. A basin from which the leader of the opposition

Alexis Tsipras hopes to be able to draw on his rival and thus try to form a progressive coalition government with the other parties, including the socialist

enterthe third political force in the country which, according to forecasts, could obtain 10% of the votes.