22-year-old secretly has two full-time jobs in the home office

We spoke to a 22-year-old software engineer living on the US West Coast who accepted two full-time remote jobs in 2021. He says he hasn’t told either employer and says he’s not overly concerned about being caught. He says he uses five strategies to juggle both jobs and avoid raising suspicion.

After less than a year in his first full-time job after School decided Jason, a 22-year-old Software Engineer on the American West Coast that he be Salary of 75,000 US dollars (around 69,000 euros) wanted to improve something.

Two full-time jobs – two full salaries

Jason’s place was complete remoteand he told Business Insider he could get his work done in just 10 to 15 hours a week — so he figured he had the time to do something else.

He considered taking on a side hustle like growing micro-veg, odd jobs, or freelance programming, but eventually decided to seek a second full-time or part-time job.

In November 2021, he took on a second full-time position as software developer at. Today, he says he typically works 20 to 30 total hours a week and made a total of $144,000 last year, according to documents seen by Business Insider.

He has neither Employer told that he cashed in twice. Jason’s real name is known to Business Insider but has not been revealed to avoid professional repercussions.

“I wanted mine income “I felt my workload was low enough in my first job, and I knew if I couldn’t handle it, I could just quit one of the two jobs,” he said.

This is how widespread concurrent employment is in the USA

Although juggling two tasks can be stressful at times — like when meetings overlap or he gets unexpected work — Jason said his employment relationship reduces his stress in some ways. “I’m more willing to turn down responsibilities at any of my jobs knowing I have a backup job,” he said.

Jason is one of many Americans who, in part, due to high Inflation extra work, but he’s one of a smaller group of employees who secretly have several full-timeremote jobs have to her in many cases Salary to double.

However, the time span in which this is possible could be shortened as many companies move their employees back to work Office call and fewer and fewer full-time positions for remote work offer. According to recruitment firm Manpower Group, about 13 percent of U.S. job postings in March were remote jobs, down from 17 percent in March 2022 but up from pre-2022 levels Pandemic of four percent.

And as this phenomenon becomes more widely known, some members of the ‘concurrent employment’ community fear that they will eventually be caught. While holding two jobs at the same time doesn’t violate federal or state law, it could violate employment contracts and result in dismissal, labor lawyers have told The Wall Street Journal. This has already happened to some workers.

The desk in his apartment where Jason usually works. Jason

Five strategiesto have two remote jobs and with that to get through

Jason says he uses five different strategies to juggle both jobs and avoid getting caught.

First, he tries to overestimate the duration of his tasks in order to have more time to manage the workload of both jobs. “Once I’ve completed a task, I hold it for a while before submitting it for review,” he said.

Second, he makes sure that he doesn’t overdo his jobs and thereby attract extra attention and tasks. “Whenever possible, I try to appear a little incompetent so my colleagues will be more understanding if a task takes me a while and don’t give me too many difficult tasks,” he said.

Third, Jason says he takes less time on some tasks if he can get away with them. “There are certain responsibilities, like reviewing other people’s work, and sometimes I don’t review their work properly so I can have more time for my other work,” he said.

Fourth, he said he’s learned to turn down projects. “Sometimes when I’m asked to do more work, I say ‘no’ because I already have enough to do,” he said.

Fifth, he said that he makes sure his colleagues know when his duties are being held up by others. “Whenever this happens, I make my colleagues and supervisors aware so they can prepare for the work being delayed,” he said.

