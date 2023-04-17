Home » BDI asks Scholz to speed up
Business

BDI asks Scholz to speed up

by admin
BDI asks Scholz to speed up

The situation has steadily deteriorated since 2021, and every second company expects the situation to deteriorate further. However, there is no broad debate about relocation in the industry, since energy costs play a subordinate role for machine builders: the survey found that four out of five companies are not considering relocation. VDMA President Haeusgen found that Scholz’ most important statement was ‘walk the talk’. “If Germany’s speed doesn’t rumble along in first gear, but becomes a high-revving electric motor, we’ll be somewhere completely different in two to three years.”

See also  Energica: order backlog of over 4.1 million (+ 83% y / y)

You may also like

Defective airbags, BMW recalls 17 models released from...

China-Singapore cross-border financing has exceeded US$19.4 billion, an...

A lance for the Liberals

Africa: the agricultural products of the continent in...

This chewing gum brand should now fill the...

Migrants, Piantedosi: “5-6 thousand in a weekend, a...

SMEs, selling or buying shares is easier: ok...

“Lion’s Cave” startup Tinus goes bankrupt before the...

Haiti in the spiral of unresolved humanitarian crises

Forex European market: Dollar continues to rebound from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy