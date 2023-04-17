Home » TORELLO- SCANIA / New green vehicles of the Griffin in the fleet of the Group – Companies
by admin
The sustainable commitment of the Torello family and their tireless company continues. 100 new green vehicles from Scania Italia have recently been introduced; of these, five have already entered the headquarters of the Campania group.

Specifically, the new Scania vehicles joining the fleet are 70 Supers, with 6-cylinder engines that reduce fuel consumption by 8%, increasing vehicle efficiency, and 30 V8s, which allow for high fuel savings up to at 6 percent. It is just one of the latest solutions that we have been adopting for years in order to achieve sustainable mobility for society and the environment. It is no coincidence that 97% of the fleet, which has around 3,300 units, including semi-trailers and road tractors, is made up of Euro VI vehicles, according to the most recent evolution of European standards which regulate pollutant emissions.

Sustainable logistics (green logistics) represents the real turning point of a sector that exceeded 90 billion euros in Italy in 2022, according to data from the Observatory of the Milan Polytechnic, recording a growth of 2.8% compared to 2021. Some of the market players have accelerated investments to limit the environmental impact of their activities.


