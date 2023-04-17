Introducing the MetaSight® G200: A Revolutionary Chromosomal…

Diagens Biotechnology

The MetaSight® G200 is a breakthrough karyotyping system based on high-resolution microscopy technology, capable of accurately detecting human chromosomal abnormalities. This innovative system helps physicians diagnose and treat diseases related to chromosomal abnormalities by automating and streamlining traditional karyotyping processes, ensuring greater accuracy and reliability.

Key features and benefits of the MetaSight® G200 system include:

1.Exceptional performance: The system intelligently acquires the optimal metaphase image, performs a single slide scan in just 4 minutes, and delivers high-quality cell images thanks to the latest optical imaging technology and image sensors.

2.Extensive functionality: The MetaSight® G200 is the world‘s first model equipped with a chromosomal error detection analysis module that automatically flags chromosomal abnormalities.

3. Unsurpassed Quality: The system integrated microstructure design, contactless magnetic levitation motor and electric zigzag scanning platform ensure smooth and stable operation.

During the press conference, Dr. Ning Song, Founder of Diagens Biologics, stated, “The introduction of the MetaSight® G200 system is another significant breakthrough for us in the field of medical testing. This system will undoubtedly encourage innovation and development within the industry, provide physicians and patients with more accurate and reliable test results, and ultimately contribute to the advancement of human health.”

The launch of the third generation karyotyping system MetaSight® G200 marks a major change in global chromosome analysis. Diagens will continue to increase its technological research and innovation to make even greater contributions to human health. The company will also continue to pay attention to customer needs and continuously improve its products and services to provide customers with superior solutions worldwide.

Information about the company:

Hangzhou Diagens Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech medical company founded by a team of young professionals. With a primary focus on research and development of innovative prenatal reproduction devices and intelligent systems, Diagens Biotechnology owns independent intellectual property rights. The company integrates manufacturing, marketing and sales and adheres to the vision “Better Inheritance of Life”. Diagens Biotech is committed to solving key technical challenges in human reproductive health and providing innovative products and services to clinical hospitals, research institutes and the… Publicity.

For more information on Diagens Biologics, visit: www.diagens.com

